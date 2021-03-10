UPDATE: Brush fire burns 30+ acres, more than 25 departments assist

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS)—It’s hard to believe that a small brush fire could lead to so much destruction. Today a barn fire that started near the intersection of Tuttle and Covert roads in Ingham County, led to more than 30 acres burning. It took the help of fire crews from all over the state to get the flames contained.

At one point the fire jumped across the street threatening a nearby home. It didn’t stop there. The fire eventually jumped two roads burning an empty field.

Getting a handle on the fire required help from 25 departments, totaling a combined effort of about 250 first responders.

“With the wind and the weather conditions today and everything being so dry on the service the fire immediately got out of control,” said Brad Druiy, assistant chief of the Delhi Fire Department.

A coordinated effort that officials say was possible by using the mutual aid box alarm system,

a network designed to streamline fire resources across the state for large scale events such as today’s emergency.

“It’s planning that’s done ahead of time that really helped the fire community come and work together at this particular incident.” Druiy said.

The fire even sparked evacuations for nearby homes.

“I just had a knock on the door Sheriff Wigglesworth said we’re evacuating there’s a brush fire that’s kind of coming across the field,” said Kait Houghton, who was evacuated from her home. “We’re just asking people to grab their dogs and go and so I told my mom I grabbed my dogs put them in the car and I grabbed documents and my computer.”

As night approached crews worked to make sure every last ember was out.

“Those embers can carry quite a ways– and we just want to make sure that it doesn’t extend any further than it already has which has been actually quite extensive,” Druiy said.

Officials say the lesson learned today is, “If you’re going to be burning outside in any type of conditions over 10 mile per hour winds, you shouldn’t be burning at all.”