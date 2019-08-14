UPDATE: Gunman shooting at police officers in Philadelphia

UPDATE (6:10): PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — 6 Philadelphia police officers were shot, but none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, according to the Philadelphia CBS station.

Live video from news stations shows a massive police presence in a neighborhood with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn.



Gunshots are continuing to be heard late Wednesday afternoon.



One officer appeared injured and was taken away in a police car. Video also showed two other officers carrying a man and putting him in the back of a police car.



The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said numerous agents are responding to the scene to assist Philadelphia police.



Police are asking that news helicopters stay away from the area as they are hindering operations.

Another officer suffered a non-shooting injury during the incident.



The officers were taken to Temple University Hospital, where dozens of officers have surrounded the hospital.



Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross are heading to Temple University Hospital.



Police say the shooting happened on the 3700 block of North 15th Street, where it’s still an active scene.



Police were first called to the scene for narcotics activity, according to Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.



The scene of the shooting is right down the street from Temple Hospital.

Temple University tweeted that it has locked down its Health Sciences Center Campus.



