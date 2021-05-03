UPDATE: Lansing police identify 2 killed in Saturday shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Police in Lansing have released the identities of two people shot and killed in Lansing on Saturday.

According to the Lansing Police Department, 29-year-old Kelsey Cross Coon-Lennon and 39-year-old Harley Thomas Owens were found dead shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday in the 600 block of Baker Street.

An investigation remains on going, and at this time no arrests have been made.

“This is truly a tragedy. LPD will leverage every resource and partnership it has to hold accountable any persons involved, as a community we owe this to the victims and their families,” said Chief Daryl Green.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Detective Sergeant Beth Frazier 517-483-4659, Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or send a message to the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.