UPDATE: Man charged in relation to Lansing Stabbing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— Today the Ingham County Prosecutors office formally charged and arraigned 39-year-old Michael Anthony Holloway, in relation to a stabbing yesterday in Lansing.

That incident happened in the 300 block of North Foster Avenue, the victim was taken to a local hospital, and was in stable condition at last check.

Holloway now faces several charges:

Count 1: Assault with Intent to Murder

Count 2: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Count 3: Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Count 4: Aggravated Domestic Assault

Judge Buchanan who’s overseeing the case set a cash bond at $75,000.

Holloway is due back in court on October 22nd, at 9:30AM, for a probable cause hearing.