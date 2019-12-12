UPDATE: Missing person’s case possibly linked to body found in Northern Michigan

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (2:18 p.m.): Police believe a body found in Leelanau County may be related to an ongoing missing person investigation by the Traverse City Police Department.



The body, identified as a female in her late 50s to early 70s, was found around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday in a field near Kasson Center and South Newman roads south of Maple City, according to our media partners at MLive.



The body has been transported to the Western Michigan University School of Medicine in Kalamazoo for an autopsy. The name of the women will be released later Thursday, police said.



The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police and the Traverse City Police Department have been treating the discovery as a homicide investigation.



According to police, the entire investigative process has been difficult due to single digit temperatures, high winds and blowing snow in the area.



The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Traverse Band Tribal Police Department and the Cedar Area Fire and Rescue Department also assisted at the scene.



Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Leelanau County Dispatch Center at (231) 256 – 8800, the Traverse City Police Department at (231) 995 – 5150 or the Michigan State Police at (989) 619 – 5423.

Assisting at the scene were technicians from the Michigan State Police crime lab in Grayling.

“Someone tried to dispose of or hide a body,” said Borkovich, who added there were obvious signs of trauma.



Traverse City police said it could be a resident who was last seen Tuesday night.



Benzie County Sheriff Ted Schendel said he doesn’t believe it’s Adrienne Quintal, a Detroit-area woman who is missing from a family cabin in Honor.



Borkovich is urging people in the area to be cautious.



“I think it’s important that people stay alert, stay vigilant, pay attention to cars, traffic, different people in the area or different behavior by people,” he said.