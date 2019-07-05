An accident on I-69 today left one dead and five injured, according to a press release by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. when a vehicle traveling east bound near the Goodall Road overpass rolled several times when it left the roadway.
The female driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The five other passengers in the vehicle were injured from the accident and transported to Hurley Hospital.
The crash is under investigation. According to police, speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.
UPDATE: One dead and five injured in I-69 accident
An accident on I-69 today left one dead and five injured, according to a press release by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.