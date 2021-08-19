UPDATE: Police identify man killed Sunday near Lansing River Trail

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– On Thursday, the Lansing Police Department released an update, that a 24-year-old who was shot Sunday near the Lansing River Trail had died from his injuries.

According to officers, Ardis Tyveon-Lamar Davis was hit when someone fired shots into a crowd of people in a parking lot in the 200 block of Museum Drive. Davis was taken to a local hospital in critical condition at the time.

Witnesses on the scene told investigators there was more than one person shooting a weapon.

Investigators are asking for the witnesses that left the parking lot immediately after the shooting to

come forward with information. No known suspect(s) has been identified at this time. Anyone with

information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Detective Kasha Osborn

517-483-6848, or Crime Stoppers 517-483-7867, or message the Lansing Police Department Facebook

page.