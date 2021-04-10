UPDATE: Police investigate homicide in Lansing Township

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Township Police say they’re investigating the death of 58 year-old John Velten as a homicide.

On Friday afternoon police were called out to a home in West Kalamazoo St. This after neighbors and friends contacted law enforcement after not seeing or hearing from him for several days.

When officers arrived, they found the body of Velten inside the home. Officers say they, “observed significant evidence of assault at the scene.”

Ingham County Animal Control also took in several dogs from the home.

The Michigan State Police Crime lab is assisting with the investigation. Police say there is no risk to the public at this time, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Township Police Department at 517-485-1700.