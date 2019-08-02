UPDATE: Reward increases for finding people who zip tied Lansing kitten

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) - U.S. and Michigan flags will be displayed at half-staff throughout the state of Michigan on Monday, August 5th to honor the service of a fallen soldier.

The flag order from Gov. Whitmer will be on the same day as Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kevin Sullivan's military funeral.

CW2 Kevin Sullivan, who was 34 years old, was killed during a training exercise at Fort Pickett in Virginia when a large tree fell during severe weather. He is survived by his parents, sister, and fiancée.

Sullivan grew up in Canton, served two tours of duty in the Middle East and continued in the Army Reserves when not on active duty.

Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations also are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

To lower flags to half-staff, flags should be hoisted first to the peak for an instant and then lowered to the half-staff position. The process is reversed before the flag is lowered for the day.

Flags should be returned to full-staff on Tuesday, August 6th.