UPDATE: Shots fired between police and suspect near Meridian mall, suspect in custody

UPDATE: 12/12/20 @ 1:26 P.M. (WLNS) — 6 News crews on scene confirm shots were fired between police and a man with a gun near the meridian mall following negotiations where officers told the man to “put the gun down.”

The suspect was then seen getting into an ambulance a short time later.

The incident appears to be over.

UPDATE: 12/12/20 @ 1:26 P.M. (WLNS) — Law Enforcement sources tell 6 News, at this time it does not appear anyone has been shot.

The suspect in question is not in police custody but is contained, and there isn’t a threat to the general public.

Authorities are still asking people to avoid the area of Marsh Rd. and Central Park while officers continue to do their work.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— Police are responding to a man with a rifle in the area of Central Park and Marsh Road.

Police are requesting people avoid the area.

<<<< THIS STORY IS DEVELOPING AND WILL BE UPDATED