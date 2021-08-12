Upton: Bipartisan infrastructure bill on shaky footing in the House

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed in the U.S. Senate earlier this week could face an uncertain future in the House of Representatives, according to one longtime Michigan congressman.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, said the bill passed by the Senate gets money to some very important areas of need: roads, bridges and especially water.

So what’s the problem? According to Upton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., wants to tie the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill with the proposed $3.5 trillion bill that would spend on what Democrats call “human infrastructure.” The $3.5 trillion bill does not enjoy the same bipartisan support as the bill passed earlier this week.

Making matters more difficult for the speaker is that some Democrats have sent her a letter saying they won’t vote in favor of the bigger spending package. That, Upton said, is the problem.

“Therefore, they need Republicans to even bring up the bipartisan plan, which, frankly, (Pelosi) doesn’t really want because she wants the full thing,” Upton said Thursday. “So we’re in a little bit of a train wreck coming at each other and now they have called us back to Washington — the speaker has called the House the week of the 23rd, so a week and a half away from now — to try and resolve this.

“Somehow, she has to cobble together the votes and not lose more than three to try and get her way through,” Upton added.

Upton says as it stands now, he thinks it would take Republican support to even get the bipartisan bill brought to the floor and it’s not clear there would be enough Republicans willing to do that.