US and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – The United States and the Taliban have signed a historic peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.
The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars” and bring troops home from far-flung conflicts.
At the White House, Trump said the deal “has a chance” to succeed. It allows the U.S. to begin withdrawing thousands of soldiers if the Taliban meet commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.
If the Taliban comply, all U.S. and allied troops would leave in 14 months.