US and Taliban sign deal aimed at ending war in Afghanistan

FILE – In this Aug. 25, 2011, file photo, a U.S. Marine fires a heavy machine gun to counter Taliban fire from a nearby tree line in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan. The Marines departed in transport helicopters, their destination classified. Veterans of America’s longest war are torn as the U.S. signs a potentially historic peace accord with the Taliban in Afghanistan. For many, the U.S. is overdue in withdrawing its forces after more than 18 years of fighting. Others are wary of the Taliban, whose hard-line government the U.S.-led forces overthrew in 2001. (AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File)

DOHA, Qatar (AP) – The United States and the Taliban have signed a historic peace agreement aimed at ending the 18-year war in Afghanistan, America’s longest.

The signing could help President Donald Trump fulfill a campaign promise to extract America from its “endless wars” and bring troops home from far-flung conflicts.

At the White House, Trump said the deal “has a chance” to succeed. It allows the U.S. to begin withdrawing thousands of soldiers if the Taliban meet commitments to prevent Afghanistan from being a launchpad for terrorist attacks.

If the Taliban comply, all U.S. and allied troops would leave in 14 months.