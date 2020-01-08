Facts about the US military draft

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Iran has launched "more than a dozen" ballistic missiles against two Iraqi military bases housing U.S. forces, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

Locally lawmakers responded to the incident including Representatives Debbie Dingell and Dan Kildee as well as Senator Gary Peters.

Iran said the attack was in retaliation to the airstrike that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, one of the most powerful figures in the Islamic Republic.

In a statement, the Pentagon said the missiles were launched from Iran and targeted the Al Asad and Erbil military bases. U.S. officials are still conducting initial damage assessments, the statement said. It's unclear if there were any casualties.

President Trump will not address the nation Tuesday on the missile strikes targeting the Iraqi military bases, two senior administration officials told CBS News.