USOPC suing insurance carriers, blaming them for lack of settlement with Nassar survivors

The USOPC alleges that if it had to pay claims associated with Nassar’s abuse, it would deprive thousands of other athletes of funding. It claims that is why it took out insurance policies – policies the carriers are now refusing to honor.

“Defendants have refused to pay significant amounts of legal and other costs that the USOPC has incurred in responding to and trying to resolve these claims, notwithstanding the USOPC’s efforts to secure such payments in a cooperative manner. Defendants have not settled the underlying lawsuits, and have not made a good faith effort to determine whether a reasonable opportunity to settle them exists,” the USOPC alleges in its lawsuit.

“The USOPC brings this action to clarify its rights and the Defendants’ obligations concerning coverage for the underlying claims.”

In a joint motion filed Aug. 20 in U.S. Bankruptcy Court, USA Gymnastics and the survivors accused the insurance carriers of stalling negotiations “for their own economic benefit.” The carriers did not bring representatives with “ultimate, unrestricted (settlement) authority” to mediation sessions earlier in the month, USA Gymnastics and the survivors said in their motion.

The USOPC joined that motion Aug. 24.

The survivors rejected a $215 million settlement offer that USA Gymnastics made Jan. 30, in part because it included a release for the USOPC and other third-party defendants. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robyn Moberly has also criticized the USOPC’s release, saying the organization needs to be “actively participating, particularly with their pocketbook.”

The USOPC has disputed this, saying it was contributing to the settlement but could not say how much because the court has ordered mediation proceedings to remain confidential.

Asked if the USOPC’s current financial challenges, which stem from the pandemic and the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to next summer, contributed to the decision to sue the insurance carriers, Lyons said no.

“This is not about the USOPC’s financial condition. This is about getting justice, and appropriate justice, for the survivors,” she said. “We have insurance for just these types of situations. And we’ll just continue to play out the mediation, and hope that we can get to a timely settlement so these survivors can have some closure.”