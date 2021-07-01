Vaccine Lottery: $5M in cash prizes up for grabs

MICHIGAN (WLNS) – Millions of dollars are up for grabs if you’re vaccinated. Todauy, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the “Mi Shot to Win Sweepstakes” which will give Michiganders 18 and older who have at least one vaccine shot the chance to win a combined total of more than $5 million in cash.

The possibility of winning that kind of money gets Bridget Kelly a little excited.

“It’s just beyond me, I don’t know probably like everybody else I’d pay off all my debt and then probably have a little fun,” Kelly said.

Governor Whitmer is hoping some cold cash will draw more people to roll up their sleeves.

“The reasoning behind the sweepstakes is simple. we want to keep Michiganders safe. we need to incentivize more of us to get vaccinated,” Gov. Whitmer said.

Andreanna Johnson says she hasn’t been vaccinated but says this lottery has her thinking about signing up.

“The health department is going to have a line out the door,” Johnson said.

The vaccine lottery is also meant to reward people who have already been vaccinated something Djoachim Lockheart was happy to learn.

“I heard about the incentive but thought it was for those who aren’t vaccinated. I am vaccinated. I did the Johnson and Johnson one and done and I want 2 million dollars,” Lockheart said.

Legal U.S. residents living in Michigan, 18 years or older, that received one dose of the vaccine are eligible.

The lottery will include a $1 million drawing, a $2 million drawing and 30 $50,000 winners.

Also, 9 students between the ages of 12 and 17 will also win scholarships worth $55,000.

So far, 62.4% of Michiganders have received at least one dose of the vaccine. The state hopes this new incentive brings that number to 70%.