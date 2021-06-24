Valu Land Grocery Store shutting its doors in Leslie

LESLIE, Mich. (WLNS) — It’s been around for decades, a sort of landmark in the small town of Leslie, but now the only grocery store for miles is closing its doors for good.

For the Mitchell twins this is a goodbye they didn’t see coming.

“I was pretty shocked when I heard the news they were closed,” said Patrick Mitchell, a former employee of Valu Land.

For Michael Mitchell it’s a closure that hits close to home having spent 41 years working inside.

“It’s very sad for the community,” said Michael Mitchell. “These old people that don’t have cars have to walk.”

It’s not just the Mitchells that are sad to see Valu Land close. Now people who live in Leslie will have to drive down to the Meijer in mason to get their groceries.

For many that’s a ten minute drive.

Ethan Thayer, says his grandparents are also upset about the closure.

“My grandparents still live here and they are still mad about it too. and they have to go all the way to Mason to buy any groceries now,” Thayer said.

The brothers say they have hope that maybe a new place will open up soon.

“We don’t need anything else but a grocery store,” said Michael Mitchell.

SpartanNash the company that owns Valu Land sent 6 News this statement.

“SpartanNash is committed to providing an exceptional experience for our store guests. In order to continue to meet and exceed the needs of today’s shopper, we are excited to reformat our current Mount Hope ValuLand store. The refreshed store will feature a new and exciting focus, targeting the deep discount shopper.

“For more than 20 years, SpartanNash and our ValuLand stores have served Leslie- and Lansing-area families as a neighborhood grocery store, providing a full-shop experience and hard-to-beat savings on everyday items. Our new store will take that experience to the next level, introducing our store guests to great prices on pantry staples, milk and other products.



“Our final day of operations as a ValuLand location is scheduled for June 30. More details will be coming soon, but in the meantime, we are grateful to our store guests for their loyal support over the years, as well as our dedicated Associates for their commitment to our shoppers. We look forward to welcoming store guests back to the store in July, where they’ll see many of the same smiling faces in our new deep discount format, providing the outstanding customer service our store guests have always enjoyed.”

