Vandals hit service project at Bennett Park

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said seventeen-year-old Julson Cooper, after learning his Eagle Scout service project had been vandalized.

Back in September, Julson noticed the trail at Bennett Park was hard to see.

“Especially when it’s like in the fall or in the spring when the night just catches up on you I put in the lights so that people could get out of the trail and come to the parking lot where there are more lights,” he said.

So he put up 7 lampposts to help light the way. But now 4 of them have been damaged.

Cooper’s mom found out about the damage through a Facebook post.

And although she was devastated, she said the community support she’s received has been uplifting. “A project like this…you know we don’t really get to see how people feel about it.. so it was nice to see people were actually enjoying them and appreciated the time and effort that he put in. “

Julson says the project was the culmination of hours of hard work.

“There’s like so many hours that go in blood sweat tears that go into a project like this that when you destroy it, it does affect the people who work hard on it,” he said.

The service project was to honor his Scout Master, which is why it hurt to see it damaged.

“Especially to who I dedicated to cause it was my scoutmaster who unfortunately passed away— so it’s definitely a lot,” he said.

Julson only found out about the damage on Monday, but he is already trying to figure out what’s comes next.

“I do want to fix it because there were a lot of people who really enjoyed the lights,” Julson said.

