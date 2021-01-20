Venezuela migrants protected from deportation in the new administration

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) – President Donald Trump has shielded tens of thousands of Venezuelan migrants from deportation from the U.S.

The order signed Tuesday night was a final reward for Venezuelan exiles who have been among Trump’s most loyal supporters and who fear losing the same privileged access to the White House during the Biden administration.

The move capped a busy final day in office in which the Trump administration also issued a fresh round of sanctions seeking to undermine the rule of Nicolás Maduro.

But ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, attention focused on the president-elect’s choice to be secretary of state. Anthony Blinken in his Senate confirmation hearing said he would continue to recognize opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela’s interim president.