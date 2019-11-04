Veterans or active-duty military personnel looking for hunting experiences are invited to take part in this month’s veterans preference waterfowl hunt drawings.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources drawings will take place November 10th through the 12th for properly licensed resident, active-duty U.S. military personnel and veterans.
On November 10th: Pointe Mouillee will have an a.m. and p.m. hunt, Shiawassee National Wildlife Refuge will have an a.m. hunt and Fennville Farm will have a p.m. hunt.
On November 11th: Fish Point, Harsens Island, Nayanquing Point and Shiawassee River will have a.m. and p.m. hunts.
Muskegon County Wastewater will have a.m. and p.m. hunts on November 12th.
Managed waterfowl hunt area maps are available at Michigan.gov/WetlandWonders.
Veterans aiming for a preference are invited to special waterfowl hunt drawings
