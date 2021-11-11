Veterans Day events and free offerings happening today

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — In honor of Veterans Day, several Mid-Michigan organizations will be hosting events for the brave individuals who served our country, including some free food and shoes.

Lansing Cityhood will host its Veterans Day Parade and ceremony at Texas Roadhouse off of East Edgewood Blvd. around 10:45 A.M. Scott Anglebrandt, the owner of Texas Roadhouse, will begin the ceremony with remarks followed by the national anthem, electric guitar performance, and blessing to the Veterans



The Philip Livingston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Kensington Valley Chapter of the Michigan Society of Sons of the Revolution will be laying a wreath to honor the 100th Anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. at 2 p.m. at the Brighton District Library.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier places importance on remembering all our unknown and missing service people. The tomb has the following inscription placed on the surrounding marble walls: “Here rests in honored glory an American soldier known but to God.”

Hillsdale College is hosting a speech to honor Veterans at 7 p.m. in the Fine Arts Building on their campus, Jason Gehrke, the assistant history professor, and Army Reserves Veteran, will speak in honor of Veterans Day. The theme of his speech is, “Remembering America: a Meditation for Veterans Day”.

Restaurants Honoring Veterans:

Along with all the events that organizations are hosting, restaurants will be saluting Veterans and active-duty military personnel by offering free meals, discounts, and shoes.



Outback Steakhouse will be giving a free, “Bloomin’ Onion” and Coca-Cola product. Individuals can also make a donation that will go towards a meal to a military family (In restaurant only).



Selective Buffalo Wild Wings are giving a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries.



Dunkin’ donuts will be giving out one free donut to Veterans.



IHOP and Denny’s will be serving free breakfast and Starbucks a free coffee.

FootPrints of Michigan will also be handing out free shoes to veterans and active military at the UAW Local 65 on Clare St.