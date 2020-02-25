Vice President Mike Pence boasts of the USMCA trade agreement in Lansing

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence touched down in Lansing and spent most of the afternoon giving a speech in front of members of the Michigan Farm Bureau at the Lansing Center.

His main topic of discussion, agriculture.

“From early in this administration the president has been working every day to keep the promise that he made to support America’s proud family farm tradition and that’s exactly what we’ve done,” says the Vice President.

Earlier this month, President Trump signed the United States Mexico Canada Agreement. The new deal past the House and Senate with Bi-partisan support.

USMCA replaces NAFTA which has long been criticized, claiming the United States was getting the short end of the stick.

“Those days are over, the era of economic surrender to China is over.”

The Vice President went on to say phase one of the USMCA secures 40-50 billion dollars in agricultural exports to China in the next two years.

But not everyone is on board. Many who oppose the USMCA say it doesn’t go far enough to fight against climate change.

As of now, Canada has not signed the deal.