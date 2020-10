Vice President Mike Pence speaks at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— Vice President Mike Pence is making a stop on the west side of the state today, to hold a campaign rally.

That event will take place at the Lacks Enterprises, Inc. facility near the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The event will start at 12:30 p.m.

Today’s visit comes just hours after President Trump announced he would visit the Muskegon area on Saturday.

Former Vice President Joe Biden spent time in Michigan last week.