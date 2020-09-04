Update: Victims identified in Lansing fire that claimed 3 lives

UPDATE (Sept. 8) – The three victims from the September 3 fire on Elizabeth Street in Lansing have been identified. They are Melissa Weston, 53, Aston Zy’are Griffin, 8, and Jesse Jamer Archie Kline IV, 4. All three are from Lansing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL REPORT – LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Three people, including two children, have died in a house fire overnight in Lansing.

Maria Perez is the aunt and daughter to the victims. She said, “I was in disbelief. I was in shock. I said this can’t be happening until I came here and then I seen it and talked to the fire marshalls and the police officer and the medical examiner, then it became real.”

Perez is now mourning the loss of her mother and two nephews. They were only 4 and 8-years-old.

She said, “I just remember us just being here and ya know, my kids playing with their cousins and we just hanging out and laughing.”

Maria’s mother was 53-years-old and this morning the family came out to see what was left and to be together.

“I just, we just remember them and take that with us and that’s what we remember,” said Perez. “Her sayings, their sayings, them playing and being kids. So, that’s what we’ll remember.”

Even though Maria is still in shock that this happened, she’s not surprised by what her mother did in her final moments.

She said, “She got them into the bathtub and turned the water on and held them and she was trying to keep the fire away from them. So, that’s what she did. She was trying to save them because they couldn’t get out the door.”

Perez said she always made sure her grandchildren were taken care of.

“Yeah, she always had them,” Perez said. “So it’s just, it’s really so sad and so surreal that all this is happening. I’m still trying to wrap my head around it.”

According to a statement from the Lansing Fire Department, the burning home was reported at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday at a house in the 1400 block of Elizabeth Street.

When crews arrived they found fire coming from the front and side windows of the single story house.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.