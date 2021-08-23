Victims, suspect identified after three shot, killed in Grass Lake

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department released the identities of the three men found dead in Grass Lake on Sunday morning and identified a suspect.

According to Sheriff Gary Schuette deputies found 80-year-old Delmar Eugene Fraley, 70-year-old Edward John Kantzler, and 70-year-old Michael George Pauli shortly before 6 a.m. in the 4900 block of Fishville Road.

Schuette also said investigators are looking for 43-year-old Zacharie Scott Borton who is suspect in their deaths and was staying at the residence. It’s possible Borton is driving Kantzler’s vehicle, a 2006 Ford Explorer bearing Michigan Registration EDH 1595 which is also missing.

Borton is currently wanted by Grand Rapids Police for one count of felonious assault, and one count of discharging a firearm into a building. Anyone who sees Borton or the 2006 Ford Explorer is asked to call 911 immediately.

Borton is to be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Sergeant Bryan Huttenlocker at 517 768-7931 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP)