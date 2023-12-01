GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A cow escaped a trailer on US-131 in Grand Rapids Friday morning, surprising drivers and causing a slowdown before it was safely recaptured.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the S-Curve near Market Street.

Tom Murphy, the senior road patrolman for the Kent County Road Commission, happened to be parked along a nearby on-ramp nearby when he noticed traffic slowing. At first, he assumed it was a fender bender, he told News 8 later Friday.

“I start merging into traffic that was all backed up, and there’s this black Angus steer running toward us, toward my truck. And I thought, ‘That’s why the freeway’s messed up,'” Murphy said.

Murphy said the cow’s owners were hauling six animals in a trailer when a lock failed, a door opened and the steer jumped out. Video sent to News 8 by driver Bethany Patterson shows the cow jogging along the roadway while people tried to corral it and other drivers moved slowly past.

It was good luck that Murphy was there because he has experience with cattle.

“My son and I raise some beef in Martin, Michigan, so not my first rodeo,” he joked.

With help from Murphy and a passing tow truck, the wranglers got the cow back on its trailer.

“We went about catching this thing with our vehicles to make a pinch point to get it back onto the cattle hauler,” Murphy said. “He snuck through our trucks twice, where we had to reset up, and the third time we got him caught. … After the third try, we got him no place to go except for the center barrier wall, 131, and then back onto the cattle trailer.”

He said it took less than 10 minutes.

When all was said and done, Murphy said, the cow seemed to be fine. He said he didn’t see any crashes caused by the traffic slowdown and no injuries were reported.

“All things considered, it couldn’t have happened any better,” Murphy said.

Having spent 34 years with the road commission, he said Friday wasn’t the first time he’s had to deal with livestock in the road. He advised drivers to stay focused, slow down and maintain their lane if they happen across animals in the road.

“Take care of safety first,” he said. “Don’t veer for deer, don’t veer for the steer.”