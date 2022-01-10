Video game shootout: Sale gone wrong leads to man shot in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — A 69-year-old man was shot in the hip and leg during a meetup to sell a video game system.

The man who was shot and his 45-year-old-son met up with the suspect to at Southridge Park Apartments in Jackson.

Police say the suspect pointed a handgun at the victim and tried to rob them of the gaming system.

The 69-year-old man was legally carrying a handgun and pulled it on the suspect, police say.

Shots were exchanged between the victim and the suspect, and then the suspect ran away from the area and has not been found.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at (517) 768-8637 or may report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.