VIDEO: Kalamazoo officer catches fish on flooded street

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WLNS) – After heavy rains all week caused flooding in Kalamazoo, an officer found himself at a fishy scene.

In a video posted on Facebook, Kalamazoo Public Safety says the officer found five fish stranded in the street. He was able to catch them in shallow water and use a nearby dumpster full of water to transport them back to the river.

