Video shows driver evading gunfire in an attempted heist

by: Kiyerra Lake
(CBS NEWS) — The driver of an armored cash-in-transit vehicle has been lauded after dashcam footage showed him evading gunfire in an attempted heist along a highway in Pretoria, South Africa.
WATCH: The driver of an armored cash-in-transit vehicle has been lauded after dashcam footage showed him evading gunfire in an attempted heist along a highway in Pretoria, South Africa. pic.twitter.com/fJhgl1SGKL— CBS News (@CBSNews) May 6, 2021
