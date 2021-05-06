Video shows driver evading gunfire in an attempted heist

(CBS NEWS) --- The home of the first lesbian couple to legally marry in San Francisco will soon become a landmark. The city's Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to grant 651 Duncan St. that designation on Tuesday.

Late lesbian activists Phyllis Lyon and Del Martin owned the home. They bought the one-bedroom house in 1955. It soon became an unofficial office for the Daughters of Bilitis, a political and social organization for lesbians the couple founded that year.