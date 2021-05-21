Video shows long lines and delays at JFK airport following “technical issue”

NEW YORK – AUGUST 24 : A Boeing 757-2Q8 operated by Delta Airlines takes off from JFK Airport on August 24, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were flight delays across the country Friday morning.

They were caused by a computer check-in system outage, leading to long lines at several airports, including John F. Kennedy International Airport.

AIRPORT CHAOS: Long lines and delays were reported at airports in the U.S., including at JFK airport, and internationally early Friday after a check-in system experienced a “technical issue,” impacting airlines including JetBlue and American. The issue has been resolved. pic.twitter.com/qRegCH8Qf4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 21, 2021

Lingering effects may impact customers.

Passengers across the country dealt with long lines with no end in sight as a computer system glitch caused widespread delays and headaches.

“We’ve just lost a night in Bermuda and screwed up our whole vacation,” one traveler said.

Video from social media shows frustrated passengers waiting to check in and take off.

“We have really been waiting for three hours now,” one passenger said.

The chaos began after a third party reservation system called Sabre, that’s used by American Airlines, JetBlue and Alaska Airlines, had a system outage.

Misty Woods, who was traveling from Orlando International Airport to LAX, found out about the issue through social media.

“The reason I was able to get updates is I was able to get updates and saw everyone was talking about it on Twitter,” Woods said.

American Airlines says the technical issue has since been resolved, but some passengers at LaGuardia Airport were still feeling the delays, Elise Preston reported.

The glitch comes just as pandemic restrictions ease up nationwide, and activities like airline travel are making a comeback.

Sabre acknowledged the outage, saying “we will take all necessary measures to prevent a recurrence.”