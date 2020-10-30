BREAKING: Video, Suspect pictures released of 3-year-old Zap Zone shooting







DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)– The Eaton County Sheriff has released photo’s of a vehicle, they believe was involved in a drive-by shooting early this month, of a 3-year-old at Zap Zone.

The video blow show’s the child’s father hand her to Sgt. Preston Dahlgren just moments after she was shot . You can hear Sgt. Dahlgren trying to comfort the 3 year old victim.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, they believe the car, and person in the pictures above are involved with the shooting. Sheriff Reich is asking the public to see if you can help identify a suspect in this case. Anyone with information please contact Det. Ted Johnson at 517-323-8492.