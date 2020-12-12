Vigil held for F-16 pilot Captain Durwood “hawk” Jones, wife speaks to the crowd

37-year-old Captain Durwood “hawk” Jones was killed during a training mission Tuesday night in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. This morning the air force is still trying to figure out what happened.



Captain Jones wife, Corrine Jones was at the vigil in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin last night and spoke to the crowd.

“Since this happened, everything comes in waves. its the support of everyone here, everyone that cant be here that’s helping me relight my candle,” says Jones.

She said the support from the community has made the process easier on her. Captain Jones leaves behind his wife, a two month old son and a two year year old son.