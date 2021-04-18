Virg Bernero leaves the Lansing mayor race and Dunbar steps in

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today, Virg Bernero took to Facebook to announce he was dropping out of the Mayor race. However, immediately after Kathie Dunbar took to social media to announce she will run for Lansing Mayor.

Part of Dunbar’s post stated, “After much reflection, and with a great deal of encouragement from constituents, I’ve decided it’s time to put my efforts where my values are. This year, I will not be seeking reelection to the Lansing City Council. Today, I’m announcing my run for Lansing Mayor. In 2005, I won my first city-wide election with only $4,000 in donations and two pairs of Birkenstocks, beating a candidate who spent 8 times that much, because people trusted in their gut that I genuinely cared about them as individuals and as part of our larger community. I still have those sandals, and I still care.”