Voting rights, higher pay, and better health care are some of the things ‘The Poor Peoples Campaign’ are calling on lawmakers for.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) Today supporters and leaders of ‘The Poor Peoples Campaign’, are calling on lawmakers for some changes. The group is making the push and says it’s an effort designed to help all people regardless of race– age— or income.

Greg Olszta came from Washtenaw County to join supporters and leaders of ‘The Poor Peoples Campaign’ at the steps of the Capitol this afternoon.

He struggles to pay for his health care and that’s why he’s calling on lawmakers for change.

“We certainly like to see universal health care I have health care coverage, but it’s not enough we all know that even people who have health care the co-pay is too high the responsibility for payments is too much,” says Olszta.

Affordable health care is just one of the 14 demands the group is making.

Others include extended unemployment benefits, a 15 dollar minimum wage, and the protection of voting rights.



Derrick Knox is one of the organizers of the ‘Poor Peoples Campaign’ in Lansing.

He says he’s here today because he is ready to see lawmakers put policies in place that are equal and beneficial for everyone.

“These things are happening throughout cities across the nation across the whole U.S there are poor that are being abused across the whole U.S, there are people being killed by the hands of law enforcement across the U.S, there are people being held back when it comes to voting rights across the whole U.S.”

MSU political analysis Matt Grossman says, in reality not all of these policies are doable, but he understands why the group is pushing for these particular changes.

“Activist often times have multiple audiences as well so they did not necessarily just want to influence policy making in congress they also wanted to show their supports that they were fighting for them, so it often makes sense for activists to make demands that might be higher than what’s achievable.” Grossman.

However, Olszta says he will keep fighting.