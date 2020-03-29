Wahlburgers providing free lunch to Beaumont Royal Oak employees this weekend

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WLNS) – Wahlburgers provided Beaumont Royal Oak employees free lunch on Saturday.

“The Wahlberg family is grateful to the Beaumont Hospital employees for their hard work and dedication during this COVID-19 crisis,” according to a statement.

The food truck will return at least once a week to Beaumont throughout the crisis, with varying times to accommodate multiple shifts.

Wahlburgers opened a new location in Royal Oak in August 2019.

This story was adapted from our media partners, WXYZ. The full story can be found here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar