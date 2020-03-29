Wahlburgers providing free lunch to Beaumont Royal Oak employees this weekend

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WLNS) – Wahlburgers provided Beaumont Royal Oak employees free lunch on Saturday.
“The Wahlberg family is grateful to the Beaumont Hospital employees for their hard work and dedication during this COVID-19 crisis,” according to a statement.
The food truck will return at least once a week to Beaumont throughout the crisis, with varying times to accommodate multiple shifts.
Wahlburgers opened a new location in Royal Oak in August 2019.
This story was adapted from our media partners, WXYZ. The full story can be found here.