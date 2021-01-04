Walberg, Bergman to challenge Biden’s victory this week

President-elect Joe Biden announces his climate and energy nominees and appointees at The Queen Theater in Wilmington Del., Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Monday Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) and Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01) announced they will formally object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021.

Walberg who respresents part of Mid-Michigan has been vocal about his opposition to the results of the November election.

The representatives released the following statement with the announcment: