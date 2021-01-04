Walberg, Bergman to challenge Biden’s victory this week

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Monday Michigan Congressman Tim Walberg (MI-07) and Congressman Jack Bergman (MI-01) announced they will formally object during the Electoral College certification process on January 6, 2021.
Walberg who respresents part of Mid-Michigan has been vocal about his opposition to the results of the November election.
The representatives released the following statement with the announcment:
“The very foundation of our Democracy lies in the tenets of a free, fair, and secure election. Americans deserve to know only legal votes are counted and reports regarding irregularities, fraud, and failure to follow election laws are thoroughly investigated. Poll challengers have raised valid concerns about election integrity across our Nation that brings into question the results of the 2020 election and puts faith in future elections in jeopardy.
“While the easy answer is ignoring election irregularities – we will not stand idly by without taking every lawfully available option to ensure the outcomes of our elections can be trusted. This includes objecting to the electoral votes from disputed states where there is evidence warranting an investigation.
“Our options are not binary – Congress has an obligation to the tens of millions of Americans who have lost faith in our election process to prove that our elections are free, fair, and follow laws in place. We join with our Senate colleagues calling for an Emergency Electoral Commission to perform an emergency audit of the election results in the 10 days before the inauguration.”Rep. Tim Walberg (MI-07) & Rep. Jack Bergman (MI-01)