WALLET HUB: Detroit needs the largest amount of initial COVID vaccinations

DETROIT, Mich. (WALLET HUB)– According to a recent study by Financial journal Wallet Hub, Detroit ranks atop the list, of cities who need the most initial vaccines against COVID-19.

The top 10 cities include:

Detroit, MI Cleveland, OH Birmingham, AL Memphis, TN Louisville, KY Toledo, OH Baton Rouge, LA Buffalo, NY Cincinnati, OH Newark, NJ

You can view the full report here.

Considered metrics included Share of Health Care Workers, Share of Frontline Industries Workers, Share of Population Aged 65 & Older, Share of Nursing Facility Residents, and rates of several key health conditions.

Each metric has been calculated by taking into account the total U.S. adult population (population 18 years and older). All cities were graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the highest share of people in need of vaccination.

When determining each city’s overall score used to rank-order the cities, Wallet Hub considered only the city proper in each case, excluding cities in the surrounding metro area.