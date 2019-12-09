NEW YORK (CNN) – Walmart Canada is saying sorry for making available a Christmas sweater with an apparent drug reference.
The sweater has an image of Santa Claus behind a table with three white lines that look similar to cocaine lines. Below the image is the phrase “Let it snow.”
The Global News, a Canadian news organization, first reported the apology.
“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca, do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” Walmart said in a statement on Saturday. “We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offence this may have caused.”
Third-party sellers are able to make products available on Walmart Marketplace.
Walmart has faced similar issues before. In 2017, the company apologized for an offensive slur used by a third-party seller in a product listing on its website.
Walmart apologizes for Christmas sweater
