Walmart apologizes for Christmas sweater

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - The Jackson Police Department needs the communities help to find a 51-year-old man who was last seen in early November.

Jerry Hill Sr. was last seen near the Grand River by E. Louis Glick Highway and N. Mechanic Street.

He is 5-foot-6 with a thin build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Jerry lives in the 500 block of W. Ganson Street and also frequents the Reed Manor Apartments.

Anyone with information on Jerry's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Robert Noppe at (517) 768 - 8762.