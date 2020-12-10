Walmart & Sams selling at-home COVID-19 tests

(CBS) –– The world’s biggest retailer is now selling home-based COVID-19 tests. Walmart and Sam’s Club have rolled out coronavirus testing kits which range in price from $99 to $135 bucks.

The kits take either a nasal swab or saliva sample and are then shipped to labs for analysis. Walmart says the lab cost is built into the price.

These test collection kits can provide outcomes within as little as 24 to 48 hours after the test collection kit has been received at the lab. Some test collection kits even come with a telehealth call if a positive result occurs.