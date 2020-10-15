Walmart spreading out Black Friday to avoid crowds during the pandemic

FILE – This June 1, 2017, file photo, shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla. Walmart-owned Jet.com will soon sell Nike products on its site as it seeks to catch up with Amazon ahead of the holiday shopping season. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

(WLNS) – Retail giant Walmart will offer deals throughout the month of November to prevent big crowds from flocking to stores on Black Friday.

Many retailers offer major discounts starting the day after Thanksgiving to kick-start the holiday shopping season, often leading to long lines and crowded stores.

To avoid this, Walmart will offer a new round of deals each week in November. Those deals will also be offered online before they are available in stores to encourage people to shop safely from home.

The first round of deals will be available online on November 4th, then in stores on the 7th.

The next round will happen one week later, with deals starting online on November 11th and moving to stores on November 14th.

The final round will begin online on November 25th, the day before Thanksgiving, and move into stores on November 27th, which is Black Friday.