WANTED: U.S. Marshals offering reward for parents of Oxford school shooter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Marshals are issuing a reward for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the alleged Oxford school shooter.
A tweet from U.S. Marshals shows wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter charges following the shooting earlier this week at Oxford High School.
Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information of the Crumbley’s whereabouts to U.S. Marshals.
U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Crumbley’s to (313) 202-6458.
The Crumbley’s did not turn themselves in today when they were scheduled to at 2:00 p.m. yesterday for a 4:00 p.m. arraignment.
The couple’s attorneys previously stated that they are not on the run.
On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to discuss this matter and to advise her that James and Jennifer Crumbley would be turning themselves in to be arraigned. Instead of communicating with us, the prosecutor held a press conference to announce charges. The Crumbleys left town on the night of the tragic shooting for their own safety. They are returning to the area to be arraigned. They are not fleeing from law enforcement despite recent comments in media reports.SHANNON SMITH AND MARIELL LEHMAN