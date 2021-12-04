WANTED: U.S. Marshals offering reward for parents of Oxford school shooter

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — U.S. Marshals are issuing a reward for the parents of Ethan Crumbley, the alleged Oxford school shooter.

A tweet from U.S. Marshals shows wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, who face involuntary manslaughter charges following the shooting earlier this week at Oxford High School.

Authorities are offering up to $10,000 for information of the Crumbley’s whereabouts to U.S. Marshals.

US Marshals announce reward, release wanted posters for James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford HS (Michigan) shooter pic.twitter.com/CbtWwdTHuj — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) December 4, 2021

U.S. Marshals ask anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the Crumbley’s to (313) 202-6458.

The Crumbley’s did not turn themselves in today when they were scheduled to at 2:00 p.m. yesterday for a 4:00 p.m. arraignment.

The couple’s attorneys previously stated that they are not on the run.