Warnock condemns Capitol rioters in post-election sermon

FILE – In this Sunday Jan. 18, 2009 file photo, Rev. Raphael Warnock delivers a sermon during a church service at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. Warnock is senior pastor at Ebenezer, the church where the late Dr. Martin Luther King once also pastored. (AP Photo/John Amis)

(AP) — The Rev. Raphael Warnock has given his first sermon since being declared a winner in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election.

In his sermon, he addressed last week’s deadly Capitol Hill riot that all but overshadowed his historic victory.

While Warnock described the insurrectionist mob as “the ugly side” of the American story, he said last Wednesday’s violence was a sign of an “old world order passing away.”

Before last Tuesday’s Senate contest, Georgia had never elected a Black American to represent the state in the Senate.

Once sworn in, Warnock will become only the 11th Black senator seated in history.

