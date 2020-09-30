Warren man charged with ethnic intimidation

WARREN, Mich. (AP) – Police say a 24-year-old white man has been charged with ethnic intimidation and other counts for firing shots into the home of a Black suburban Detroit family who put a Black Lives Matter sign in their front window.

Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer told reporters Wednesday that the man lives in the neighborhood and confessed to a series of incidents targeting that family and a separate incident in which the word “pedophile” was written on a garage door a few blocks away.

The man faces arraignment Thursday on eight felonies and one misdemeanor.

His name has not been released and he remains jailed.