WATCH: 6 News at 6 PM

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Due to national coverage of President Trump being taken to the hospital to be treated for the coronavirus, 6 News at 6 did not air tonight.

In an effort to be here for you, tonight we’re making that broadcast available to you here.

Tune in to the hear the latest about the Michigan Supreme Court ruling against Governor Whitmer, saying she exceeded her power while responding to the pandemic, coverage of Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s visit to Grand Rapids, and protests in the state capital concerning nursing homes.

