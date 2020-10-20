Man shot, injured by Battle Creek officer during traffic stop

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An 18-year-old Jackson man was shot and wounded by a Battle Creek police officer after authorities say he reached for a gun during a traffic stop shortly after midnight Tuesday.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of LaVista Boulevard and Columbia Avenue.

The Battle Creek Police Department says an officer pulled over a man for erratic driving, stopping and backing up in the middle of the road and making an illegal turn. BCPD Chief Jim Blocker said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference that the officer suspected the driver had been drinking.

After pulling the car over, the BCPD officer was speaking to the cooperative driver outside the vehicle when a second police officer arrived and walked up to the passenger’s side of the car.

“This is routine,” Blocker explained.

When the second officer looked inside the car, he saw a gun in the passenger’s waistband and told him to put his hands up, police say. The second officer then said he would take the passenger’s gun. Police said the passenger initially followed the officer’s orders but began to struggle after the officer reached into the car.

“The passenger began to suddenly resist, leaned forward, extended his arm and reached for what was later determined to be a second gun on the floorboard of the vehicle near his legs,” Blocker said.

The officer fired at and hit the passenger.

Blocker said a total of two shots were fired. The passenger sustained injuries to the shoulder and arm.

The passenger was taken by ambulance to a Kalamazoo hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The two police officers and the driver were not injured.

Police say they recovered two handguns — one stolen in Jackson County in 2015 and the other apparently improperly registered — and arrested the driver on traffic violations.

Both the driver and the passenger are from Jackson, though police say the man who was shot may have once lived in the Battle Creek area. The driver is 21 years old and the passenger 18. Both men are Black. Their names were not released pending arraignment.

The first officer on the scene has been with BCPD for three years and in law enforcement for seven, Chief Blocker said. The second officer, the one who fired the shots, has been with the department for 2.5 years and the in law enforcement for six. Both are white.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting, which is standard procedure. BCPD says it is cooperating.

An internal investigation is also underway within BCPD and Blocker placed the two officers involved on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of MSP’s investigation. That’s also standard procedure.