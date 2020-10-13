WATCH: Michigan Deputies and Firefighters save choking 10-month-old

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS)— Late last month Deputies and Firefighters in Oakland County saved the life of a 10-month-old, who was choking on possible drug paraphernalia.

On September 28, 2020, Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Parkdale Avenue in the City of Pontiac for a call of a 10-month-old infant who was not conscious and not breathing.

Upon the Deputies’ arrival, along with Waterford Regional Fire Department, CPR was initiated. D

Due to the condition of the child, the decision was made to take the child to McLaren Oakland Hospital immediately, in lieu of waiting for EMS to arrive.



Two Waterford Regional Firefighters loaded the child into the backseat of a patrol car and

continued to perform CPR, while a Deputy drove to the hospital.

As part of a team effort, other Deputies assisted with traffic to clear a path for the patrol car to get to the hospital as safely and as swiftly as possible.

According to officials, the child survivied the incident thanks to that decision.

“Watching the dashcam footage of our Deputies and Firefighters working hand-in-hand together

to save the life of an innocent 10-month-old child demonstrates the heart and soul of our first

responders,” said Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard. “I am incredibly proud of these heroes for relying

on their instincts and training during this very stressful moment and I commend them for their

quick-thinking and partnership.”

As a follow-up to the incident, Detectives interviewed doctors and it was determined the child had

choked on something and went into cardiac arrest.

The parents tell police, it was possible the victim found drug paraphernalia in a trash can and ingested it.



Currently, Detectives are continuing their investigation and Children’s Protective Services was

notified of the incident.

