WATCH: DeWitt Twp. Officer who survives being shot dies of COVID-19, here’s his heartbreaking story

DEWITT TWP., Mich. (WLNS)– Tonight DeWitt Township remembers Bill Darnell, an officer who for years put his life on the line to keep the community safe. He died suddenly last night from complication of COVID-19.

In 2008 while responding to a domestic violence call in 2008, Darnell was shot multiple times but continued protecting the individual in danger.

Darnell needed several surgeries and spent an extended period of time in the hospital. In addition, he had to spend months going to physical and speech therapy for months. He was on liquid diet for some time, he lost 50 pounds, and he was no longer in the physical shape he was in prior to the shooting.

That was only the physical battle. Darnell also had to fight the mental battle, before he was able to return to work.

It was because of actions like the ones he made that night, that earned him the “Beyond the Call of Duty” award in 2018.

Darnell also battled other challenges in his life, including two of his three children getting diagnosed with cancer.

Darnell told 6 News several years ago, that watching his children battle their illness, was worse than getting shot in the face.

Tonight the community remembers him for his strengths, and his service.

“It is with a great deal of sadness that we share with you the death of a beloved member of our community and Police Department,” the DeWitt Township Police Department said. “One of our Officers, Sergeant Bill Darnell, unexpectedly passed away last night from complications of the coronavirus. His passing represents an enormous personal loss to each and every one of us. Our most heartfelt condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his wife, three children and the entire Darnell family.”