WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event in Calumet

Top Stories

by: Ben Raymond

Posted: / Updated:

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Calumet, Michigan on Thursday, just hours before his father takes the stage in Nashville, TN for a Presidential Debate against Democratic candidate, Vice President Joe Biden.

A line started to form around noon at the Houghton County Memorial Airport. With seating for roughly 100 people, the gates opened at 3:00 p.m.

The stop is part of a two day tour between Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar