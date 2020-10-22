WATCH: Donald Trump Jr. hosts campaign event in Calumet

CALUMET, Mich. (WJMN) – Donald Trump Jr. arrived in Calumet, Michigan on Thursday, just hours before his father takes the stage in Nashville, TN for a Presidential Debate against Democratic candidate, Vice President Joe Biden.

A line started to form around noon at the Houghton County Memorial Airport. With seating for roughly 100 people, the gates opened at 3:00 p.m.

The stop is part of a two day tour between Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Georgia.

Latest Stories