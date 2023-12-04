LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel held a news conference at 1 p.m. Monday, at which time she announced several child abuse charges against two families.

Joel and Tammy Brown, as well as Jerry and Tamal Flore, all of DeWitt, are charged with multiple counts of criminal child abuse, stemming from their combined conspiracy to adopt dozens of children who were previously removed from abusive biological homes.

Jerry and Tamal Flore spoke with 6 News about their case being dismissed. Apr. 27, 2023 (WLNS)



The two couples “subjected them to prolonged, routine and systemic mental and physical abuse under the guise of discipline, and all for personal financial gain,” Nessel said Monday.

Joel Brown, a former child advocate with the Children’s Service Agency within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, faces a total of 5 criminal charges:

1 count of child abuse in the 2nd degree

1 count of conspiracy to commit child abuse in the 2nd degree

1 count of child abuse in the 3rd degree

1 count of interfering with a crime report

1 count of failure to report child abuse

His wife, Tammy Brown, faces a total of 3 criminal charges:

1 count of child abuse in the 1st degree

1 count of conspiracy to commit child abuse in the 2nd degree

1 count of child abuse in the 3rd degree

Tamal Flore faces 18 criminal charges:

6 counts of child abuse in the 1st degree

1 count of child abuse in the 1st degree, committed in the presence of another child

1 count of conspiracy to commit child abuse in the 2nd degree

3 counts of child abuse in the 2nd degree

6 counts of child abuse in the 3rd degree

1 count of interfering with a crime report

Her husband, Jerry Flore, faces 12 criminal charges:

6 counts of child abuse in the 1st degree

1 count of child abuse in the 1st degree, committed in the presence of another child

1 count of conspiracy to commit child abuse in the 2nd degree

3 counts of child abuse in the 2nd degree

1 count of interfering with a crime report

Between the Brown and Flore families, around 30 children were placed under their care through fostering or adoption.

Nessel said that the two families had easily manipulated the adoption and fostering system to receive more than $1 million, tax-free.