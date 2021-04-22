Watch: House committee considers subpoenaing former MDHHS chief

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan House Oversight Committee is holding a hearing to discuss whether it will subpoena former Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon to testify about his separation agreement.

The 10:30 a.m. hearing will stream live on the Michigan House website and on woodtv.com.

After Gordon resigned suddenly in January and neither he nor Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would say exactly why, it came to light that he had received an unusual $155,000 severance payment and that his separation included a confidentiality clause. Republicans called it hush money.

In response, Whitmer ordered additional transparency for separation agreements. While she and Gordon later waived the confidentiality clause, they have still not clearly stated what led to his departure.

Gordon was replaced as MDHHS director by Elizabeth Hertel.

The committee will also hear testimony on MDHHS coronavirus mandates, specifically about high school sports guidelines and testing.