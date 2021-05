(CBS NEWS ) — Bike sales surged in the early months of the pandemic, and with so many stores sold out, one Virginia pastor wondered if a thief who stole his bike may have needed it to get to work.

So Pastor Robbie Pruitt began to fix up donated bikes for free.

